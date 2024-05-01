Plans to create new hostel close to Peterborough city centre
Plans have been submitted to create a new hostel in Peterborough.
The hostel would have 12 rooms and be located in Eastgate, as 32-34 St John’s Street.
Eleven of the hostel rooms would be located on the first and second floors of the building with one bed in each.
The remaining room would be located on the ground floor, along with what the application describes as Class E use.
In planning law, Class E use refers to commercial class generally covering shops, offices, gyms, restaurants, workshops and other types of commercial buildings.
Signage has already appeared on the ground floor with the name One Express “Your new local convenience shop and off licence.”
The application will now be considered by Peterborough City Council and can be viewed on its planning portal using reference 24/00401/FUL.