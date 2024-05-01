Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to create a new hostel in Peterborough.

The hostel would have 12 rooms and be located in Eastgate, as 32-34 St John’s Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven of the hostel rooms would be located on the first and second floors of the building with one bed in each.

32-34 St John's Street.

The remaining room would be located on the ground floor, along with what the application describes as Class E use.

In planning law, Class E use refers to commercial class generally covering shops, offices, gyms, restaurants, workshops and other types of commercial buildings.

Signage has already appeared on the ground floor with the name One Express “Your new local convenience shop and off licence.”