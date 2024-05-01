Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to create a new secure dog walking facility close to Peterborough.

The site is located to the north of the A47 and to the east of Helpston Road, where the roads intersect.

It is a P-shaped field and the first parcel of land to the north of the A47 on leaving Ailsworth.

The application has been submitted by the landowner, who is seeking to create a secure dog walking facility.

This would be achieved with timber post and wire netting fencing to the boundaries.

The operating hours would be between 7am and 7pm; reduced to between 8am and 4pm in the winter months.

Customers would would book hourly sessions through an online booking system got a maximum of three dogs.

The application states: “There is a need for this facility in the area and the low-key enterprise will provide a valuable service which is easy to operate and maintain.

"It will be cost effective for used and the applicant is conscious to make it affordable.”