5 Cowgate.

Plans have been submitted to create five new apartments above The Pizza Parlour on Cowgate in Peterborough city centre.

The restaurant will remain operating as normal but currently, the two upper floors of the Victorian building are used as office space.

An application has been submitted that turn these floors into new one-bedroom flats.

In order to create enough space, the first floor would be extended to the rear of the building and a third floor would be added, also at the rear.

The second-floor extension would be largely situated over the first floor extension to the rear.

The intention is to convert the existing office spaces internally into three apartments and add a further two apartments by way of extension.

The frontage of the building along Cowgate will remain unchanged.

A new bin and cycle storage will also be provided at the rear of the property.

The application states: “5 Cowgate will remain a mixed-use building, however with the current trend of offices moving out of the city centre, it has become increasingly difficult to attract small businesses into the city centre.

"Additionally, with the recent redevelopment of the city centre, pedestrian, cycle and public transport into and out the centre has been greatly improved, allowing building owners to capitalise on the demand for more housing in the city.

"Number 5 Cowgate will provide its residents with fantastic access to the train station, bus station and pedestrian access to the cathedral and the thriving city centre’s many great restaurants and bars.

"This access negates the requirement for vehicular transport. This follows the trend employed by recent conversions on Priestgate, Broadway and on Westgate (the former job centre), which were all former office/ commercial buildings converted to offer high-quality residential accommodation within the city centre.”