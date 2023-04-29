News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
12 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
12 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
15 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
17 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Plans to create five flats above The Pizza Parlour in Peterborough submitted

Multiple extensions are to be required to create the five new flats.

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST
5 Cowgate.5 Cowgate.
5 Cowgate.

Plans have been submitted to create five new apartments above The Pizza Parlour on Cowgate in Peterborough city centre.

The restaurant will remain operating as normal but currently, the two upper floors of the Victorian building are used as office space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An application has been submitted that turn these floors into new one-bedroom flats.

In order to create enough space, the first floor would be extended to the rear of the building and a third floor would be added, also at the rear.

Most Popular

The second-floor extension would be largely situated over the first floor extension to the rear.

The intention is to convert the existing office spaces internally into three apartments and add a further two apartments by way of extension.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The frontage of the building along Cowgate will remain unchanged.

A new bin and cycle storage will also be provided at the rear of the property.

The application states: “5 Cowgate will remain a mixed-use building, however with the current trend of offices moving out of the city centre, it has become increasingly difficult to attract small businesses into the city centre.

"Additionally, with the recent redevelopment of the city centre, pedestrian, cycle and public transport into and out the centre has been greatly improved, allowing building owners to capitalise on the demand for more housing in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Number 5 Cowgate will provide its residents with fantastic access to the train station, bus station and pedestrian access to the cathedral and the thriving city centre’s many great restaurants and bars.

"This access negates the requirement for vehicular transport. This follows the trend employed by recent conversions on Priestgate, Broadway and on Westgate (the former job centre), which were all former office/ commercial buildings converted to offer high-quality residential accommodation within the city centre.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00385/FUL.

Related topics:PeterboroughVictorian