Plans to convert Peterborough office block into flats move a step closer

Outline planning permission has been granted to TC Property Investments 1 Ltd’s plans to convert offices within Homenene House in Orton Goldhay into flats.

Previous offices inside the building have already been converted into flats within a retirement complex. This led council officers to comment that the developers “will need to consider carefully the compatability of the occupants.” Once completed, the former Thomas Ward offices will be transformed into nine one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats, laid out over two storeys and with a communal staircase.

Permission has been granted to the development on the condition that a noise assessment report will be submitted to the Local Planning Authority to decide on any necessary noise mitigation schemes.

Homenene House.

Homenene House resides within the Orton Centre commercial/shopping estate, directly north of the B&M store at the site.