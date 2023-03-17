Dominion House in Adam Court, Fengate.

Plans to convert Dominion House in Adam Court, along Newark Road, in Fengate into flats have been approved.

Midsummer Estates Executive Pension bas submitted fresh plans to convert the ground and first floor Dominion House into eight new apartments.

In October 2021, the conversion of the ground floor into four flats was approved.

Work also commenced on a development of 37 new flats in July 2022 in place of three of the original buildings at Adam Court from the 1990s.

The ground floor of Dominion House is currently occupied by National Grid Gas Ltd but there is a break clause in its lease in November and the company has already stated its desire to leave the premises before then.

The first floor of the building has been without a tenant for over five years.

Of the planned flats, four would be studio apartments and four would be one-bedroom flats. There would be 11 car parking spaces provided, one for each flat and three visitor spaces.

The application

"Over the past 20 years or so, there have been long void periods at Adam Court.

“The applicant has owned the property since 1990 and considers that conversion to eight new flats of the whole property now constitutes the best use.

“For the longer term, it will be more satisfactory to have solely residential occupancy in the building rather than a mixed use of offices and flats.

The current scheme, in our view, provides notably good residential accommodation. The two-storey detached building, which is of attractive design and specification, is already residential in character.

"No significant alterations are made to the external elevations and there is no change to the existing landscape. The building converts especially well to the proposed residential accommodation.

"There is very good window provision to every flat with good ceiling heights and attractive spaces provided in all rooms.”

