Plans no longer include converting the former bank floor into flats.

Fresh plans have been submitted to create new flats above a closed branch of Nat West in Peterborough.

The bank at 210 Lincoln Road closed in July 2023 and the unit has remained unused since.

Plans were submitted to turn the ground floor into a one bedroom flat and the first floor offices into a four bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) but these were rejected by planning officers in April due to concerns about parking and the safety of road users.

The NatWest branch in Lincoln Road.

A modified set of plans, however, have now been received prior planning approval which will see the first floor offices, above the former branch, be converted into a two bedroom flat.

Plans state that the ground floor would be retained in office/retail use.

The application- submitted by M.A. Iqbal Architecture states: “It is believed that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the area whilst satisfying the requirements of future users.

"Whilst we understand that every project is determined based on its own merits, this application is not substantially different from approved schemes in the local area.

"We’re concerned that should this application not be granted, then this property may attract unwanted attention onto the street as derelict premises are always at risk of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.