Plans show proposed split between Bretton Library and Peterborough's Dementia Resource Centre ahead of building merger

Peterborough City Council has released plans that show the proposed split between Bretton Library and the Dementia Resource Centre.

The Dementia Resource Centre is in need of a new home after its current building on York Road was sold by the council. The service must relocate before its lease runs out in March 2025.

Plans for the three-storey building reveal that the library will retain the lower ground floor, with 141 square meters of space for 13 book shelving units alongside a 51 square metre bookable meeting room.

The ground floor, where the primary entrance to the building is, will house a shared corridor but the majority of the space would be handed over to the Dementia Resource Centre- which will include a social space, large group room, a small quiet room, two consultation rooms, a waiting area and an area where team and coffee will be served.

Both the library and the dementia centre will have separate toilet facilities.

On the upper ground floor, the library will retain access to two quiet pods and six desks and computer spaces, across a 45 square metre space, as well as the existing moveable bookshelves.

The space would also include three further consultation rooms to be used by the dementia centre, separate desk and office space for the Alzheimers Society- which runs the centre with council funding- as well as for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

Another group room, which will be shared between the library and the dementia centre will be available on the upper ground floor. A shared staff kitchenette is also planned to the rear of the building.

The plans can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01348/R3FUL.

Bretton Library.

Ground floor and upper floor plans. Orange is library, green is shared, blue is dementia centre space.