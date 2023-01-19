The John Clare pub closed its doors in 2014.

Plans to demolish the former John Clare Pub, on Hallfields Lane, and create 16 flats in its place have been submitted.

The pub in Gunthorpe, which closed in 2014, was the victim of an arson attack in September 2020, which caused significant damage. The site has been left derelict since at least 2017.

Applicants Asha Homes Ltd, which is based in Ipswich, has said that “the facility is demonstrably no longer fit for purpose and the site is not viable to be redeveloped for a new community facility."

It also said that the damage to the property has left it degrading “to a point where substantial works are required or comprehensive development needed in order to make it once again fit for purpose.”

Asha Homes has said its plans are mitigated by the fact that there are several other pubs located close to the site, which include The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, The Harrier, Gunthorpe Road, The Frothblowers, Storrington Way, Cock Inn, Lincoln Road and The Three Horseshoes, Church Street.

The development is proposed to comprise of 16 one-bedroom flats across a mixture of two and three storeys, with 17 car parking spaces being provided on-site.

Several objections have already been received with residents raising issues such as the last of car parking spaces provided, leading to fears that there will be a significant increase of on-street parking on Pennine Way and Hallfields Lane.

Also mentioned was the extra congestion it would add to the junction of Pennine Way and Hallfields Lane, causing a hazard.

The application states: “This development seeks to provide the most efficient use of the site for the creation of new dwellings within an established residential area and where the development would see the re-use of brownfield land.

"The existing building is served by a substantial car park accessed from Hallfields Lane. Pennine Way and Hallfields Lane are residential two-way roads that are not controlled by double yellow lines.

“Houses on the opposite sides of Hallfields Lane and within Pennine Way are afforded car parking areas in the form of dropped crossings.”

The application will now be considered by Peterborough City Council’s planning officers ad can be viewed on the council’s planning portal using reference number 22/01752/FUL.

