Plans to turn a vacant office block in Peterborough into 34 new studio flats has been submitted.

The office at 42 Park Road was formerly used by Spinal Bifida support charity Shine. The charity is now based at Minerva Business Park.

The proposed conversion has been put forward by Prestige Residences Limited and would create 34 co-living studio apartments that the application states have been “thoughtfully integrated with communal amenities such as a shared kitchen, inviting dining spaces, and comfortable living areas, all crafted to foster a vibrant and interconnected residential community.”

A shared kitchen, dining and living area are planned across the four floors of the building, along with new skylights on the roof.

No external alterations are planned but internally, one of the current undercroft spaces would be filled in to create two of the apartments. Bins and bikes would be stored safely under another of the undercrofts.

The flats would range in size from 174 square feet to 200 square feet.