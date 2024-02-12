Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans that would see the clubhouse at Netherton United Football Club in Peterborough extended have been approved.

The current building, located at The Grange, off Charlotte Way in Netherton, is used both by the football club- which has adult and junior divisions- as well as a community event space.

The club has said that the improvements would ensure “that sport can continue to develop at the recreation ground for future generations.”

How the improved clubhouse at The Grange is expected to look.

It would do this by completing a “much needed” renovation of the existing space to create a more welcoming and inclusive space, providing additional space for players, coaches and supporters and improving the facilities for community events and activities, helping to make the clubhouse a more valuable asset to the community.

Plans include refreshing the exterior to make the clubhouse a much more inviting and welcoming space, improving accessibility, improving the connection between the clubhouse and the pitches, providing a larger function room and relocating the existing pedestrian route that dissects the site.

Currently on the site is the changing block next to the one-storey clubhouse, dissected by a public footpath that connects Ledbury Road and Portman Close with Thorpe Park Road.

The clubs has said that this creates a disconnected series of spaces it must manage, with a series of high fences that ruin the quality of the public realm.

The current clubhouse at The Grange.

Re-routing the existing footpath to the west of the building would enable the existing buildings to be enclosed by a single perimeter fence, creating clear control and access points for the club. With the two buildings no longer separated by fencing, the club has said that they can work much more efficiently together, allowing club users to easily move across the buildings as well as easily transition to the pitches.

There remains the option to open up the existing route during times that the building or pitches are in use.

The smaller of the two existing hall spaces will be converted into new kitchen space. This kitchen will connect directly to both the larger hall space as well as a rear serving hatch to provide refreshments on match days.

The entrance lobby will provides access to a new office, store, toilets, kitchen and the hall spaces. A new office space will allow the existing office in the changing block, to be redeveloped as a new women's changing room.

A new hall is the centrepiece of the new extension, the location of the halls aims to help connect the space to the football pitches and changing block to provide a community hub on match days.

This space is designed to be multi-functional, with a retractable wall dividing the space to provide a teaching space during the week for Netherton United FC 16+ Academy and Education Scholarship Programme.

With a canopy wrapping around from the main entrance to the larger hall space, both halls will open out onto a central external space allowing them to be used in combination for large events.

The application states: “At the centre of this proposal is the desire to extend and improve space for players, coaches, supporters and the community.

“The proposal is a positive step towards improving the facilities and making them more accessible to the community. It is also a valuable investment in the future of Netherton United FC.”