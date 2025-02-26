Plans for new taxi office of part of site of former Peterborough community pub, The Ploughman
Plans have been submitted to create a new taxi booking office at the Werrington Centre.
Plans state that the office would be built on vacant land forming part of the curtilage of the former Ploughman public house.
The community pub closed in January 2024 and work has recently begun to turn the building into a number of new shop units.
The proposed building would be one storey and sit between the former Ploughman building and Tesco. Two pick-up spaces would be provided within the existing Werrington Centre car park.
The application has been submitted by Gujjar Investments Limited. The same company is behind the Westgate Galleria hotel in the city centre as well as the King Carz taxi office in the same building.
The company that would operate the taxi office is not confirmed in the application though.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference