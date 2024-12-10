Plans for new Regional Pool in Peterborough hampered by council's dire financial plight

Peterborough City Council has said that a new Regional Pool remains a priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a new Regional Pool in Peterborough are being held back by the dire financial plight the city council has found itself in.

Earlier this week, the council released a new budget which contained a series of extreme cost-cutting measures, which included mothballing The Lido, raising council tax by 9.99% as well as reducing the number of static libraries, in an attempt to plug a £23m hole in its budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional Pool.

This news was announced in the same week the council submitted plans to demolish the current Regional Pool building, off Bishop’s Road, which it intends to begin in the new year.

The pool has been closed since late 2023, with hoardings having been placed around the building for over a year.

The demolition was agreed after a council report stated that the repairs would cost more than £26 million.

Progress on a promised new pool has been slow, however, with the council admitting that funding the new pool will be very difficult at the current time and would require a significant boost from the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Dennis Jones, Leader of the Council, said: "We know that there is a need for a new swimming pool in the city and we continue to investigate how we can deliver a new facility in partnership with the private sector, without drawing too heavily on council funds.

"Progress is hampered by our financial situation which makes funding a new pool very difficult at this time, however discussions are ongoing and it remains a priority as we know it matters a great deal to our residents."

Among those desperately waiting on news of a new pool is City of Peterborough Swimming Club. The club has been without a fixed home since the pool’s closure and now has to spread its activity across five pools in the city.

Co-Chairman Morgan Stevenson has called for more to done to facilitate the development for the benefit of the city as a whole as well as the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There has been an emotional reaction to the latest cuts affecting The Lido and the demolition of the Regional Pool. Residents are tired of a lack of delivery of really key opportunities to develop the city.

“The pool is a big one, the biggest frustration is with Peterborough being trumpeted for its growth, it has a clear mandate for its house building but what are we doing in conjunction with that?

“How are the people involved in bringing the new homes involved in making the city a destination with leisure facilities where people want to come and live?

“Since the Regional Pool shut, we have been i shut with the council leader and MP and they have been supportive with the club and the challenges of a lack of pool time in the city.

“We are trying to maximize every opportunity we can but it is really difficult. We are extremely eager to see some genuine progress on what the new Regional Pool replacement will look like.”