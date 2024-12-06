Demolition of Peterborough's Regional Pool set to to begin in new year

Peterborough’s Regional Pool has been closed since 2023.

Plans are for the demolition of Peterborough’s Regional Pool to begin in the new year.

The pool has been closed since 2023 with the demoliition agreed by Peterborough City Council earlier this year.

Hoardings have been up around the building for a number of months with preparation work taking place ahead of the demolition of the much loved site.

Peterborough Regional Pool.

The demolition was agreed after a council report stated that the repairs would cost more than £26 million.

The repairs were needed after after “high risk” reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in the building.

Other issues found in the building were structural cracking, out-of-date mechanical and electrical installations and damaged asbestos.

A prior approval application for the demolition has now been submitted to the council with an expected commencement of date January 13, 2025 and a completion date of July 11.

There have been no updates as of yet in a replacement pool building.

At a full council meeting earlier this summer, Council Leader Dennis Jones said: “The council completely understands the importance of the Regional Pool. I’m sure we all do.

"It gave us an incredible 46 years of excellent provision to the city, and we are committed to doing all we can to replace it at the earliest opportunity, with the whole hearted support from our new MP Andrew Pakes.

"Officers are currently working with a leisure specialist to fully scope out the options for a replacement pool. This will be presented to the cabinet in the autumn, where decisions will be made about the best solution to meet the needs of our city.

"In relation to the existing structure, works are underway to prepare for the demolition of the pool. This includes a number of site surveys to determine scope, and to disconnect the utility services as required.

"Contractors are appointed, and we expect the actual demolition work to commence in late November of this year, concluding in April of next year.”