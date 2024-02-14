Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 30 new offices could be added to a Peterborough business park.

Developers have applied to build 32 “employment units” at Lynch Wood Park in the outskirts of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Orton Waterville parish council, which has objected to the scheme, says that use of the units should be “defined” before planning permission is granted as the proposals are “currently vague”.

Lynch Wood Park

Cllr Julie Stevenson (Independent, Orton Waterville) adds that they wouldn't be "in keeping with the rest of the business park" and will turn it into a "light industrial park".

Applicant FI Real Estate Management says it intends to provide “high-quality flexible workspaces” for light industrial uses, research and development and medium-sized businesses and start-ups.

Their plans will be voted on by Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) planning committee on Tuesday (20th February).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers have recommended that the committee approve them as they say the development “would not result in unacceptable residential amenity impacts or visual harm to the character and street scene of Lynch Wood”.

Peterborough Civic Society have also objected to the development, though, saying it won't be in keeping with existing office buildings include the grade II listed Pearl Centre.

Lynch Wood Park is an “office development in a campus style”, they say, while the proposals are for “industrial and warehousing units”.

The developers’ application has also received 69 objections from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch Wood Park is opposite Orton Wistow Local Centre, which comprises of shops and a community hall, and less than half a mile from Napier Place Sheltered Accommodation and Orton Wistow Primary School.

Planning permission for a care home has also been granted in the area.

Developers say that the units they intend to build would be limited to those “compatible with being located in a residential area”.

They also say that the buildings would be a mix of single storey units and larger units equivalent to two or three stories.