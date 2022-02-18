Plans for new homes on vacant land in Peterborough street approved

In December, an application was made to extend the deadline in which work hard to start to build four new dwellings on land at the rear of 153-159 Scotney Street in New England. The development on the 1.32 hectares site was given outline planning permission in 2018.

The plans

The area proposed for the homes includes three existing gardens, which will have to be changed as well as the parking arrangements. Two of these three are already owned by the applicant.

Scotney Street, New England.

Space in the developments has been set aside for eight parking spaces, which will be accessed by an existed access point, in between numbers 147 and 151 on Scotney Street.

The number of bedrooms has not been specified in the plans but are to be of two storeys, in character with the rest of the area.

The plans have been approved subject to a number of conditions that include plans for a range of nesting boxes for birds and bats, proof of a sufficiently wide access road and a new landscaping scheme being submitted.

The plans can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal, reference 21/01921/OUT.