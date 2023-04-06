News you can trust since 1948
Plans for new food kiosks and seating areas at Peterborough parks shelved

Plans were for new kiosks in Stanley Park and New England Rec.

By Ben Jones
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

Two areas of open green space in Peterborough will not be getting new food kiosks and seating areas after plans were withdrawn.

Plans had been put to the council that would see both New England Recreation Ground- just off Maskew Avenue and Lincoln Road as well as Stanley Park, just off Crawthorne Road to get new kiosks.

These kiosks would serve hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, cakes, snacks and ice cream.

Stanley Park.Stanley Park.
Stanley Park.
There would also be a small indoor and outdoor seating area just next to the kiosk, which would have planned to open between 7am to 10pm in the summer.

The application stated that the kiosk would be for the convenience and benefit of regular users, visitors of the park, families visiting the playground, visitors using the park’s outdoor gym, people walking through the park going into Peterborough city centre for work or shopping, recreation activities like football, local residents, dog walkers and for people using the park as a social meeting place.

The plans have now been withdrawn by the applicant though.

New coffee kiosk and seating area planned at Stanley Park in Peterborough
New England Recreation Ground.New England Recreation Ground.
New England Recreation Ground.
