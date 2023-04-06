Two areas of open green space in Peterborough will not be getting new food kiosks and seating areas after plans were withdrawn.

Plans had been put to the council that would see both New England Recreation Ground- just off Maskew Avenue and Lincoln Road as well as Stanley Park, just off Crawthorne Road to get new kiosks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These kiosks would serve hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, cakes, snacks and ice cream.

Stanley Park.

There would also be a small indoor and outdoor seating area just next to the kiosk, which would have planned to open between 7am to 10pm in the summer.

The application stated that the kiosk would be for the convenience and benefit of regular users, visitors of the park, families visiting the playground, visitors using the park’s outdoor gym, people walking through the park going into Peterborough city centre for work or shopping, recreation activities like football, local residents, dog walkers and for people using the park as a social meeting place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have now been withdrawn by the applicant though.