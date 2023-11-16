Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outline plans for four new ecological sustainable homes in Thorney have been rejected.

Plans were submitted by the owners of land that adjoining Knarr Farm on Wisbech Road to create four new three-bedroom homes, each being semi-detached.

Four garages would also have been provided with additional parking to the houses and electric vehicle chargers.

The land adjoining Knarr Farm in Thorney.

The application stated: “The siting of the dwellings references the old turn of the century building, set back from the road, using the historic access to the properties. The footprint of the new dwellings will be of similar size as the existing, ensuring that the site is not overdeveloped.

“This development will provide much needed housing in addition to helping the prolonged use of this land in a sustainable way, preserving the rural setting and its character for future generations.”

The exact site is located between Wisbech Road (A47) and the access private road leading to the Knarr Farm Bungalow and the training centre.

This land has been utilised by the owner over many years for his firewalking business but has recently been cleared.

The application has, however, been refused by the city due to concerns about the appearance of the area considering the site is outside of the Thorney village envelope as well the as the failure to provide a site specific flood assessment.