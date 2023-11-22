Traffic concerns have been cited among the reasons for the refusal of the children’s home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning officers in Peterborough have recommended plans for a new children’s care home in Peterborough to be refused.

The decision has, however, been called in to be discussed by the city’s planning committee by Park ward councillor Arfan Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission has been sought to convert a residential dwelling on Newark Avenue in Dogsthorpe into a care home for up to four young adults between the ages of 5 and 15 years-old.

Newark Avenue in Dogsthorpe.

The application also includes the demolition of the existing outbuilding and the creation of a new staff parking area to the rear.

Officers came to their verdict due to concerns about “substandard access” due to the need for two vehicles to be able to pass for the type of building that is being proposed.

They also noted that “the location of the access route and volume of parking provision for the children's home would result unacceptable residential amenity impacts” to the neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further adding: “The application has failed to demonstrate the property is suitable for use as a children’s home for up to four children, given the insufficient information to determine the suitability of the property’s facilities for the cohort of children expected and whether the property can accommodate the numbers of staff and children proposed.”

In total, 28 responses have been received to the proposal, 21 in support and seven objections.

Cllr Khan has called in the decision “On the grounds that there is a need for children care homes in the city

due to an increasing demand on services.”