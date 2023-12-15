Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new car showroom has been approved at 1 Grove Street, Woodston despite a number of traffic and safety concerns.

The application by Kasim Properties Ltd was unanimously approved by the city’s planning committee on Tuesday (November 12) despite 16 objections from residents.

Fletton and Woodston ward councillors Andy Coles and Nick Thulbourn also spoke against the application at the meeting.

Grove Street in Woodston. Photo: Google.

The business will provide online sales with an appointment booking system available as well as a hardstanding car park for 19 cars.

The showroom would be open between 9:30am and 6pm on Monday to Saturday and 10:30am to 4pm on Sunday.

The applicant spoke at the meeting to reassure objectors that no transporters would be used with the cars instead driven up to the site individually from the company’s other property in Fengate.

Due to the company’s policy of only having around 15 high-end cars in the showroom on an appointment basis, the applicant stated that is expects two to three customers a week.

All test drives would also see members of the public accompanied by members of staff.

Prior to the vote, speakers expressed a number of traffic and safety concerns.

Cllr Thulbourn said: “The area It is part of multiple pinch points regards to traffic and pedestrian flow and the real concern is that this will make a significant impact on that. I’m particularly concerned with the flow of children to and from school.

“Over many years, the residents and businesses have worked well together to keep the pinch points open and let residents get on with their daily lives. The opening hours for this business would not let this happen. There would be significant consequences for people. I’m concerned about safety and the breaking down of what has become the norm.

“I’m concerned because of history, we have had four or five car showrooms open up in the area and to put it mildly, they have caused chaos as well as costing the city time, money and effort.”

Cllr Coles added: “If you look at what we’ve seen in Wharf Road, we’ve seen transporters turning up in the middle of the day parked in Oundle Road causing complete traffic chaos. You turn up in Morley Way and can see five parked up on the road and there’s double rows of parking where workers refuse to park properly.”

Residents who attended the meeting to speak, further added: “There is going to be traffic to-and-fro down the very small road all of the time at weekends and during the day. The noise that weekend trading is going to cause is going to be very hard on the community. It’s a quiet residential area.

“The congestion and the probability of site road testing vehicles is a real concern. The increase of traffic and the delivery of vehicles won’t be policed, it can’t be done.