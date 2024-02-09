Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new 70-bed care home, which would specialise in dementia care, in Eye Green have been refused.

Among the reasons planning officers refused to grant permission were access issues, lack of parking and the concern for local wildlife.

The application submitted by Pearson Anderson Limited and HSSP Architects Limited had identified a 1.16-acre site to the rear of numbers 7 and 9 Eye Green for the development.

A proposed visual of the planned care home in Eye Green.

The land is currently used for agricultural purposes.

The building itself would have been two storeys and made up of three wings to form a C shape, enclosing an internal courtyard.

A new private access was planned between 7 and 9 Green Road.

The application stated: “The proposed development will positively enhance both the site, surroundings and wider area.

A map of the Eye Green, with the proposed site of the care home circled in purple.

"The proposal will result in a high-quality care home specialising in dementia care, which will provide a good living environment for all residents and enhance the character and appearance of the area.

"The site will help to create an inclusive and sustainable community for the future.”

Reasons for refusal

Officers stated that “insufficient details relating to the proposed access as well as any existing street furniture in order to demonstrate that the proposal can provide a safe and secure access onto the public highway.”

The proposed 30 car parking spaces was also deemed too few without appropriate justification and plans were submitted with an inadequate traffic survey to assess the impact it would have on the nearby highways.

Officers further orders an ecological survey must be provided before any development be approved due to the area being identified as having potential for the presence of various protected species and habitats.

Finally, concerns were raised about the insufficient Sequential and Exception Tests do not demonstrate that the development could not be located on an area of land that is a lover flood risk.