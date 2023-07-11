Plans for a new 60-bed retirement complex – on vacant land in Hampton – have been revealed as part of a public consultation, which opened on Tuesday (July 11).

McCarthy Stone has identified land next to Serpentine Lake, off St Edmunds Walk, Lakeview Way and Braymere Road for its 60 retirement living apartments.

Of these, 33 would be one bedroom and 27 two bedroom available for private sale, part rent-part buy and rental inside the building – which will be between four and six storeys.

How the new community in Hampton could look.

Also included in the plans are two resident’s lounges, a guest suite, mobility scooter storage with charging points, a shared roof terrace and a footpath across the lakeside frontage connecting Braymere Road to Lakeside View – which will remain open to the public in perpetuity.

A 24-hour emergency call service would be in place and 39 car parking spaces would be provided.

On the proposals, Katie Fisher, divisional managing director Midlands at McCarthy Stone said: “We are pleased to reveal our plans to deliver much-needed retirement Living accommodation in Hampton centre.

“Our proposals would help to address a demand for retirement accommodation in the area, providing housing choice for older people, whilst freeing up the wider housing market for local families and first-time buyers further down the chain.”

“We are keen to develop a scheme that positively contributes to the local community.

“Our residents typically use local shops and services daily, or often, and would provide a vital boost to businesses in Hampton centre, helping to support local retail jobs and keep shops open.

“This additional spending can help maintain local businesses from the newsagents and the butchers to the bakery, pub, and local cafe - in other words the shops and businesses that make up the heart of the local community.”

The consultation will remain open for residents to provide their feedback until August 1.