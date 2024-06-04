Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Similar plans to create an aparthotel were also rejected in 2022.

Plans to create a new aparthotel in Peterborough have been rejected.

Profectus Holdings Ltd had plans to extend and add additional floors to Marcus House on English Street, Millfield to create a 23-unit aparthotel.

This would have included 11 one-bed units and 12 two-bed units.

Marcus House on English Street, Millfield.

Plans also included increasing the building size by a floor, as well as a further floor of accommodation space being made in the roof.

A total of 20 car parking spaces were also planned.

Lettings were envisaged to be on a daily short-term basis although some visits may be up to three to four nights.

Plans to add extensions to create a four-storey building with 23 apartments, with 20 car parking spaces were refused in June 2022.

A subsequent appeal was also refused over concerns about the size, scale and massing of the proposed works, which would be out of keeping with the character of the area.

On this occasion, planning officers rejected the application due to concerns about the character of the area.

The decision notice stated: “By reason of size, scale and massing of the proposed works, this would result in a building which would be markedly out of keeping with the established pattern of development, scale and character of the area.