Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to create a new aparthotel in Peterborough have been submitted.

Profectus Holdings Ltd has plans to extend and add additional floors to Marcus House on English Street, Millfield to create a 23-unit aparthotel.

This would include 11 one-bed units and 12 two-bed units.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus House on English Street, Millfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is currently two storeys in height and contains ten self-contained flats.

Plans to add extensions to create a four-storey building with 23 apartments, with 20 car parking spaces were refused in June 2022.

A subsequent appeal was also refused over concerns about the size, scale and massing of the proposed works, which would be out of keeping with the character of the area.

The new proposals would see the building increase in size by a floor, as well as a further floor of accommodation space being made in the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing single-storey glazed extension, within the courtyard area of the building, would also be demolished and replaced by a full height two-storey projection, with rooms in the roof space.

A gate will also be added to the existing car park to ensure the 20 spaces are only used by those in Marcus House.

The development will be considered an aparthotel as there will be a reception area managed by a member of staff who will check guests in and out.

Food would be provided on site in the large vending area, and cleaning and laundry carried out by cleaning staff visiting on a regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letting would be on a daily short-term basis although some visits may be up to three to four nights.

The application stated: “The proposal seeks to develop the site to maximise the potential of the building. As it was currently designed as a hostel, the existing internal layout includes many communal areas, such as halls, lobbies, and office spaces which are underused and do not allow for a practical use of space.

"The development seeks to amend the internal layout to make better use of the internal space.

"As part of the redevelopment works, the outdoor area will be re-landscaped which will include the amalgamation of the existing fenced children’s area into the main outdoor courtyard space. The cycle storage area will be retained and upgraded if necessary.”