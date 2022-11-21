Plans for a new development of 325 new homes on land off Sandy Lane in Wisbech have been submitted.

As part of the application, outline permission for a community hub/local centre, convenience store, care home and play area has also been sought.

Birmingham-based Prosperity Wealth and Developments Limited is behind the plans.

A computer-generated image of what the development could look like.

The site itself is approximately 12.34 hectares and is located on the eastern edge of Wisbech and south of the Walsoken area.

For the purpose of the application, the site has been split into three zones.

The northern-most two hectares have been set aside for a local community centre, retail, health services and a 60-bed care home; while the other two will contain a mix of residential properties.

In total, 8.287 hectares would be left as public open space.

An aerial location plan of the development.

Of the 325 new houses, there would be 36 one-beds, 86 two-beds, 144 three-beds and 59 four-beds.

The development has a commitment to affordable housing which equates to eight one-bed, 13 two-bed, ten three-bed and two four-bed units being listed as affordable.

The development is part of a wider Strategic Allocation to deliver 1450 new homes as part of an eastern expansion of Wisbech- which is being managed by Fenland District Council and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Earlier this year, Seagate Homes submitted a similar application to create 325 new homes on the Sandy Lane site.

The application can be viewed on Fenland District Council’s planning portal using reference F/YR22/1256/F.

