Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert the former Poachers Plaice Fish and Chips shop into residential accommodation have been refused.

The takeaway on Orton Avenue, Woodston closed its doors for the final time in June 2023 and in January, plans were submitted by the building’s agents JJ&J Hartley to turn the shop into a residential flat with one bedroom on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These were refused earlier in March as the prior approval, specified by the law, to change the use of the building from a takeaway to a residential dwelling had not been gained.

Poachers Plaice on Orton Avenue in Woodston.

Developers are still intent to push ahead with plans to convert the building, however, and have now submitted a prior planning application to Peterborough City Council.

The previous decision stated: “The application relates to a proposed change of use from hot food takeaway to a residential round floor flat.

"The application has been made on the basis that the change of use would be lawful under Class M, Part 3 of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning Order 2015, which allows for certain changes of use, including hot food takeaways to dwellinghouses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This right, is, however, subject to a condition that the developer must apply to the Local Planning Authority for a determination as to whether the prior approval of the Authority will be required as to various matters.

“Therefore, the proposed development is not lawful and a Certificate of Lawfulness is refused.”