Salamis Greek Taverna closed its doors on New Year’s Eve.

Plans to convert the first floor of a former Greek restaurant in Peterborough into housing have been refused.

Plans were submitted to convert the top floor of Salamis Greek Taverna on 31 Broadway, which closed its doors on New Year’s Eve.

Plans were for the ground floor restaurant to remain but for the above floor to become a two-bedroom flat.

Salamis Taverna on Broadway.

Planning officers have, however, rejected the proposal due to concerns about the lack of natural lights and pollution from neighbouring commercial units and restaurants.

The decision notice stated: “To grant permission would result in an unlawful permission, because the provision of adequate natural light have not accurately been assessed and cannot be achieved with the development proposed. The rear window serving the proposed bedroom has not been installed, and the installation cannot be secured as part of this application.

"To grant permission would result in an unlawful permission, this is because impacts from the adjoining and adjacent commercials uses, to include the use classes and the associated ventilation/extraction equipment have not been appropriately assessed.

“Furthermore, the lack of rear window to serve the habitable room would likely render any assessment inaccurate, given the proximity of this opening to the ventilation and extraction systems.”