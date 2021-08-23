Plans for Cowgate flats in Peterborough withdrawn by developers
Plans for new flats in Cowgate have been withdrawn by developers.
In June, an application was made to Peterborough City Council to convert the first and second floor offices of The Green House at 4-6 Cowgate into six residential flats.
The flats would have sat above the existing City&County estate agents offices in the centre of the city.
The proposals were for the ground floor units to retain use of the parking space but for a new cycle rack, with space for six bikes, to be constructed as part of a new secure bin and cycle store.
The application stated: “The site is located in the city centre which provides adequate access to basic local amenities and public transport including cycleways, bus-routes and the train station.
“The development is an opportunity for providing a net increase in housing within Peterborough and re-use of otherwise
redundant office accommodation.”
These plans have now been withdrawn by developers, however.