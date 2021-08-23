Plans for Cowgate flats in Peterborough withdrawn by developers

4-6 Cowgate.

In June, an application was made to Peterborough City Council to convert the first and second floor offices of The Green House at 4-6 Cowgate into six residential flats.

The flats would have sat above the existing City&County estate agents offices in the centre of the city.

The proposals were for the ground floor units to retain use of the parking space but for a new cycle rack, with space for six bikes, to be constructed as part of a new secure bin and cycle store.

The application stated: “The site is located in the city centre which provides adequate access to basic local amenities and public transport including cycleways, bus-routes and the train station.

“The development is an opportunity for providing a net increase in housing within Peterborough and re-use of otherwise

redundant office accommodation.”