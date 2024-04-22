Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert a barn at Butchers Farm in Thorney into five new homes have been refused.

The bar, located at the farm on Wisbech Road, was the subject of an application to create four smaller homes and one larger one within its floor areas of around 100 and 465 square metres respectively.

Three units were planned to have three bedrooms and two with two bedrooms. Each unit also had a shared living, kitchen and dining area.

An objection was received from the Local Highways Authority due to the fact insufficient information had been provided to show the planned parking spaces, cycle and bin storage and visibility splays onto Wisbech Road.

The application has been refused by planning officers.

The decision notice stated: “The application demonstrates insufficient information to evidence there would be no transport and highway impacts of the development.

"The application demonstrates insufficient information to evidence that there was not a termination of agricultural tenancy in order to facilitate development. During the course of the application a representation objecting to the proposal was received, which highlighted that they were a former tenant of the agricultural building, contradicting the supporting design and access statement.”