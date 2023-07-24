Plans for 84 new affordable homes on Great Haddon site near Peterborough
Developers are moving forward with plans to create 84 new affordable homes on the Great Haddon site near Peterborough.
The development would be delivered by Vistry Partnerships East Midlands and is set to be located to the west of the Phase 2 Great Haddon site, north of Norman Cross on London Road.
Of the planned new homes, there would be four one-bed homes, 36 two-bed homes, 40 three-bed homes and four four-bed homes.
Of these, seven would be available for affordable rent, six for shared ownership, a further 33 are available for grant-funded affordable rent and 38 for grant-funded shared ownership.
Two of the homes will be designated wheelchair housing, while a further 17 would be lifetime homes.
164 car parking spaces have been allocated for the 84 properties as well as a further 15 visitor spaces. Cycle storage would be available throughout the site.
Plans have now been submitted to ascertain whether a screening opinion in necessary before construction begins.
Work has already begun on a number of developments across the Great Haddon site, which will consist of up to 5350 properties, two neighbourhood centres, as well as retail, community, health, leisure, retail and commercial space.
The application will now be considered by Peterborough City Council and can be viewed on their planning portal using reference 23/00424/REM.