Developers are moving forward with plans to create 84 new affordable homes on the Great Haddon site near Peterborough.

The development would be delivered by Vistry Partnerships East Midlands and is set to be located to the west of the Phase 2 Great Haddon site, north of Norman Cross on London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the planned new homes, there would be four one-bed homes, 36 two-bed homes, 40 three-bed homes and four four-bed homes.

The proposed look of the new homes.

Of these, seven would be available for affordable rent, six for shared ownership, a further 33 are available for grant-funded affordable rent and 38 for grant-funded shared ownership.

Two of the homes will be designated wheelchair housing, while a further 17 would be lifetime homes.

164 car parking spaces have been allocated for the 84 properties as well as a further 15 visitor spaces. Cycle storage would be available throughout the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have now been submitted to ascertain whether a screening opinion in necessary before construction begins.

The site plan.

Work has already begun on a number of developments across the Great Haddon site, which will consist of up to 5350 properties, two neighbourhood centres, as well as retail, community, health, leisure, retail and commercial space.