Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to create a new development of 12 studio apartments in place of a Peterborough office unit and as well as a former church.

The proposal is for the new studio apartment buildings to be located at 28-30 St John’s Street following the conversion of the former Caring Crew office and the demolition of the former First Church Of Christ Scientist next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building built to replace the church would be two-storey building and be linked to 30 St John’s Street by a single storey extension, allowing the creation of a central access.

28 and 30 St John's Street in Peterborough.

The development proposes 12 individual studio units, each including an en-suite bathroom and kitchenette.

Within the new building, there would be three studios on the ground floor, a communal laundry room, with five studios on the first floor.

Bin storage and one carparking space would be provided within an undercroft to the new build, with seven car parking spaces and 12 secure cycle spaces provided in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, submitted by the Ebrahim Family Trust, states: “Development of this project would provide accommodation either for students attending the newly opened ARU Peterborough campus, or for young commuting professionals, positioned in close proximity to the train station.

"The result is a suitable design and arrangement that will yield improved outcomes for Peterborough and enhance the site’s potential.