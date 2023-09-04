Plans re-fit a Peterborough supermarket to add a new cafe have been rejected by Peterborough City Council.

An application was made to fit out the new cafe in the unit that currently houses The Triangle Supermarket at 1253 Lincoln Road in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, which also included an outdoor seating area and a 12-space car park, would add to the “vibrance and the vitality of the area” according to the applicant.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Triangle Supermarket on Lincoln Road.

Planning officers have rejected the application due to inadequate information being supplied about parking and noise concerns.

The proposed outdoor seating area also would have been on Local Highways land, which officers said would be an “unacceptable encroachment onto the public footway resulting in highway safety concerns.”