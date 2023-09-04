Plans at add cafe to Peterborough supermarket rejected
Plans re-fit a Peterborough supermarket to add a new cafe have been rejected by Peterborough City Council.
An application was made to fit out the new cafe in the unit that currently houses The Triangle Supermarket at 1253 Lincoln Road in April.
The application, which also included an outdoor seating area and a 12-space car park, would add to the “vibrance and the vitality of the area” according to the applicant.
Planning officers have rejected the application due to inadequate information being supplied about parking and noise concerns.
The proposed outdoor seating area also would have been on Local Highways land, which officers said would be an “unacceptable encroachment onto the public footway resulting in highway safety concerns.”
The decision notice stated: “The proposal provides inadequate information to make an informed decision with regards to the provision of parking to future patrons of the proposed 'cafe restaurant' whilst providing limited information on parking and manouvering of vehicles to provide for loading and unloading of deliveries.”