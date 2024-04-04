Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans submitted for a new cattery and pet crematorium- that applicants say is in ‘high demand’- have been recommended for approval.

The location is a parcel of land situated to the rear of Magnolia House, off Old Oundle Road in Thornhaugh; outside of the village envelope.

The development would also include a three bedroom mobile home to house the applicant and their family.

The proposed look of the new cattery and crematorium.

The proposed facility would be large enough for domestic pets and any intention to cremate larger animals would require an upgrade.

It is expected that at least ten animals would be cremated a day at a rate of one every two hours. The animals would be stored in cold storage and the ashes collected by car/van.

Alongside this, the cattery would provide state-of-the-art accommodation for up to 28 cats and include insulated chalets, scratch poles, optional grooming, and a collection and delivery service.

The site is currently home a plant nursery.

The location on Old Oundle Road.

The application stated: “The applicant has determined that there is a high demand/need for a small animal Pet Crematorium in the Peterborough/North Cambs/South Lincs area.

"At present, many deceased local pets are having to be cared for beyond the local area – the proposed facility will help satisfy an ever increasing demand.”

The application has been called into the city’s planning committee for a decision due to a reason stated to be that the development is a “departure development from the local plan.”