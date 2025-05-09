Peterborough's VE Day celebrations conclude with beacon lighting

By Ben Jones
Published 9th May 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:29 BST
VE Day was marked in Peterborough on Thursday (May 8).

Peterborough’s VE Day celebrations concluded on Thursday (May 8) evening with a civic ceremony and ceremonial beacon lighting.

The ceremony was held to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of the Second World War in Europe in May 1945.

The ceremony took place in front of the Town Hall with wreaths being placed at the city’s cenotaph.

The beacon lit.

In attendance were the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, the Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste, Council Leader Dennis Jones and Chief Executive Matthew Gladstone, the city’s MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling and the new Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow, along with other local dignitaries, community leaders, veterans and cadets.

