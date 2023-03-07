Peterborough's Regional Pool will remain closed all week, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Peterborough Ltd, the council-owned company that runs the pool, has confirmed that "it will not be this week" that hot water is restored, meaning the facilities can't reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool is currently closed for a sixth day.

Peterborough's Regional Pool will not reopen this week, a spokesperson has confirmed

"Contractors are working to restore the hot water supply as quickly as possible but have advised it will not be this week," the spokesperson said.

They added that "legally the venue is not allowed to open without hot water for handwashing".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure also affects people wishing to use the facility's gym or attend fitness classes.

Peterborough Ltd says that "members are able to access fitness classes, use the gym and swim at other venues across the city whilst the Regional Pool is closed".

The spokesperson added that "additional public swimming is available at Jack Hunt pool on Sunday afternoon" and apologised for "any convenience caused".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pool users are still waiting to hear when the facility might reopen.

The facility, which goes by the official title Vivacity Regional Fitness & Indoor Swimming Centre, is located on Bishop's Road in Peterborough.

As well as being a popular leisure facility, it is used for children's swimming lessons.

A note on its website says: "Unfortunately the Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre will remain closed this week whilst contractors work to rectify the problem with the supply of hot water to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad