Peterborough’s much-maligned Christmas tree to stay but council seeks compensation
Peterborough’s Christmas Tree in the city centre is set to stay but the city council will be seeking compensation from the suppliers due to its quality.
The 40ft tree arrived earlier in Cathedral Square this month (November 15) to much criticism about its appearance, with some commenters to the Peterborough Telegraph suggesting it looked as if it has been “dragged through a hedge backwards.”
Many also called for it to be replaced.
The PT understands that discussions about replacing the tree have taken place and these have resulted in the decision being taken for it to stay.
Deputy leader of the city council Councillor Steve Allen has, however, admitted that the “tree is not of the quality that we would expect” and that, as a result, the council has entered into discussions about compensation.
Cllr Allen said: “Our Christmas tree has now settled in Cathedral Square and has been completely dressed, meaning it looks better than when it first arrived as our leader and deputy leader predicted it would do.
“However, we acknowledge the tree is not of the quality we would expect and are in discussion with the supplier regarding some form of compensation.
“As an environmentally conscious city we do not want to replace the current tree, which would involve having to destroy it prematurely and transport a new one in.
“We have received lots of very positive comments about the new city centre Christmas lights and I would encourage anyone who has not seen them yet to make a point of doing so.”
RELATED: