Peterborough's Guildhall could be transformed into a performance space or tourist centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s Guildhall could be transformed into a performance space, tourist centre or information point.

The council is undertaking a viability assessment to explore possible future uses for the centuries-old landmark in Cathedral Square before it prepares a business case for the potential works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) says £40,000 will be spent on determining a strategy for the building, which could result in a glass building being added or new staircases or lifts being put in.

The Guildhall stands in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

He hopes the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) will then help fund whichever plans are finalised.

“We’re trying to get maximum use of it,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

“You could have the tourism centre there; you could have city information there and we want to use it much more for events and markets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is also considering making it into a performance space, it says, as well as adding flower beds around it and connecting it with the cathedral.

But it’s too early to say for sure how the Guildhall will be transformed, it stresses, as permission for any changes to the Grade II* listed structure would have to be sought from several authorities including Historic England.

A public survey seeking ideas for the Guildhall, among other buildings in Peterborough, also remains open until 28th March and could result in more ideas coming forward.

'We can have the best idea in the world, but not get permission for it'

Dave Cramp, a manager at Opportunity Peterborough, said that around 700 people have completed the survey so far, spending an average of six minutes on it each and putting forward a range of creative ideas for the Guildhall and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also cautioned against getting too attached to any particular idea as the council doesn’t yet know what’s possible.

“We can have the best idea in the world, but not get permission for it,” he said.

The Guildhall was completed in 1671 to celebrate the restoration of the monarchy in 1660, when King Charles II took the throne after the rule of Oliver Cromwell.

The ground floor is open air and was originally used for markets, while the first floor is enclosed and was used as an assembly room to make decisions about the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Farooq said he’d like to see the upper floor made “available to the community” in future.

Mr Cramp said it could be three months before the viability assessment of the building is complete.