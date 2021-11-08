Peterborough’s Flag Fen apply for new classroom after arsonists destroy previous one

The charred remains of the classroom's concrete base at Flag Fen.

In October last year, arsonists targeted the 3,500-year-old Bronze Age site and torched one of its classrooms in the early hours of the morning. The wooden structure was completely destroyed.

Now though, just over a year on, plans to erect a new single storey timber arena building, matching the original footing, have been submitted.

The application states: “The original arena building was a single storey timber clad pitched roof building. The new

The classroom in the aftermath of the fire.

building will match the old arena buildings floor area & built form.

“It is our intention to form a new educational resource space, to allow the park to once again undertaken its varying range of educational activities within for the park visitors. It shall be modest in scale, be single storey with timber clad walls, with secure windows and access doors. It shall have a tiled pitched roof form, running in a south west / north east direction.

“The design shall be sympathetic and in keeping with the existing buildings on site and of materials sympathetic to the character of the adjacent buildings. Proposals are visually and proportionally sympathetic to the adjacent park buildings.

“Internally the Arena building will provide open plan flexible space able to contain an array of tables and chairs and resource storage units.”

The proposal will now be considered by city planners.