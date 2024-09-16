The Cresset Centre in Bretton.

Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre will relocate in early 2025.

Peterborough City Council is set to invest £300,00 to ensure that the new home of the city's Dementia Resource Centre will be fit for purpose.

The council has confirmed that the centre in Bretton will host the relocated service, which is run by the Alzheimer's Society Society.

The exact location of the service within The Cresset Centre is yet to be confirmed but the Peterborough Telegraph understands that a preferred site has been identified.

The council is now in the process of designing a new service which it has said will have “minimal impact as possible on people with dementia and their carers."

It has said that it is hoping to design a service that will offer a five-day service, the same as the current centre on York Road, after fears that the centre would only open three days a week.

Service users as well as Peterborough MP have welcomed the move.

Louise Yates, carer for her mother, said: “This is good news and I’m pleased that the council and politicians have recognised the importance of dementia care.

"We now need to get on with things and deliver the service. There is still a lot to do with moving into the new centre, which is not as ideal as staying where we were but we need to make the best of it.”