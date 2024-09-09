Peterborough City Council has responded to criticism of the relocation and the cutting of the budget of the city’s Dementia Resource Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council has moved to reassure users of the current Dementia Resource Centre that the relocation of the centre will have “minimal impact” on people with dementia and their carers.

Cllr Shabina Qayyum’s comments come in light of an opinion piece published in the Peterborough Telegraph by Louise Yates, a carer for her mother, which hit out at planned cuts to the centre’s budget that have shown “shown people living with dementia no dignity or respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Shabina Qayyum has issued an update about the future of the Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough.

The centre, which is currently located on York Road, will relocate to The Cresset in early 2025 after the existing building was sold by the council. The new centre will also be running with a budget cut of 51% and it has also been confirmed that the centre will open three days a week, rather than the current five.

Cllr Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: "We know that people who use the Dementia Resource Centre remain concerned about the future of the services offered there, but I want to again reassure them that the centre will continue to operate, albeit on a reduced budget. Support for dementia sufferers and their carers will also continue to be provided in many other different ways.

"The DRC will be relocating to The Cresset in early 2025 and discussions to finalise this arrangement are ongoing. This has been our preferred location for some time, as mentioned at the recent Full Council meeting. The exact location of the DRC within The Cresset will be announced soon.

"We have worked closely with Alzheimer's Society to design the new service in a way that has as minimal impact as possible on our dementia sufferers and their carers. Communications on the new timetable will be shared shortly. We are also working with the Alzheimer's Society to offer reassurances to the service users and carers on issues raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, we will continue to provide support to dementia sufferers and their carers, as well the wider population when needed, in other ways including our carers services run by Caring Together and Making Space and also our befriending and community support services run by Age UK."