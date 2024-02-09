Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Central Library in Peterborough is expected to be closed until at least Monday (February 12) due to an issue with the fire alarm system.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the system is currently not working and contractors have been called in next week to provide repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The library has been closed since Thursday which forced the Peterborough Film Society to cancel their meeting.