Peterborough's Central Library currently closed due to 'health and safety' issue
Peterborough’s Central Library has been closed since Thursday (February 8).
Central Library in Peterborough is expected to be closed until at least Monday (February 12) due to an issue with the fire alarm system.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the system is currently not working and contractors have been called in next week to provide repairs.
The library has been closed since Thursday which forced the Peterborough Film Society to cancel their meeting.
Peterborough has alternative libraries in Bretton, Dogsthorpe, Eye, Hampton, Orton, Stanground, Werrington and Woodston.