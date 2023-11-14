Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Best Friends Vet Group is planning to move into new larger and more modern premises.

The plans have been revealed as part of a planning application to demolish its current building at 158 Broadway and replace it with three new homes.

Currently, the site, on the corner of Huntly Grove and Broadway, consists of a two-storey and single storey building, to house the business, and staff and visitor parking.

Best Friends Vet Group on Broadway.

Plans stars that the vets group is looking to dispose of the site as it is “undevelopable for their future needs.”

Vet Partners Ltd, which has submitted the application, state that an approved application to demolish the existing buildings and replace them three new homes will make the site more attractive for a sale and ‘maximise the asset’ for the group to then in turn invest in the new vets practice andveterinary hospital.

The proposed changes would leave the site with eight car parking spaces.

Even were approval to be granted, it would not mean the work would be started straight away at the site would still need to be sold and a new premises in the vicinity found and moved into.

Amanda Starsmore-Sutton, Practice Manager, Best Friends Vet Group said: “Best Friends Vet Group in Peterborough has outgrown its current premises and, to enable us to continue to deliver the highest levels of care to pets and an excellent service to clients, we are looking to relocate to a larger, modern building.

“We are looking for a new location that will fulfil our needs for more space to grow our team and deliver additional services, while improving energy efficiency and facilities and providing sufficient car parking for our clients.