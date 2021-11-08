Peterborough retail park plans 8 new Electric Vehicle Charging Points

Brotherhood Retail Park.

Plans have been submitted to reconfigure ten existing car parking spaces into the eight charging points at Brotherhood Shopping Park.

The park is free to adjust the number of spaces as it wishes and the upstands, which supply the power, do not require planning permission but the accompanying canopy, substation and feeder pillar do.

The bays would be placed outside of the currenlty vacant unit previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse.

The planning statement, prepared by NTR Planning, states that the current car park offers 528 customer spaces and an ANPR survey demonstrated that the capacity does not exceed 78 percent on a Friday or 85 percent during its peak time of a Saturday.

It also state that four trees may have to be removed as part of the plans, however, three of those are suffering with dieback and two are of small size.

According to the plans, the loss of the trees would be mitigated by the fact that “the car park is significantly landscaped.

“It is considered that if the identified trees do need to be removed, then there will remain sufficient landscaping located elsewhere across the car park which will continue to soften its otherwise urban character.”

The plans are described as a necessary development of electric vehicle infrastructure required to go along with the government’s plan to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

Last week, plans were also submitted for Pure Gym to take up a vacant unit and the park and it was revealed that B&M are also planning to move into another of the units.