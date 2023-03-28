The Home Office Immigration Enforcement team has asked for the licence of Tavan in Peterborough to be reviewed.

The Morrocan-Turkish restaurant on Lincoln Road was visited by the East of England Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE) team on May 18, 2022, who were acting on intelligence that the business was employing illegal workers.

One male- who was found to have no legal basis to live or work in the UK- was arrested.

On November 23, the same team revisited the restaurant and the same man was found working and was arrested for a second time.

Burgas Sea Limited was fined £15,000 on January 11, 2023, which it is currently contesting.

