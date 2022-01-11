Peterborough residents invited to comment on new neighbourhood plan

Glinton Road, Helpston.

A Neighbourhood Plan can establish general planning policies for the development and use of land in an area. Once a plan is approved, Peterborough City Council will make planning decisions in accordance with its policies.

The parish of Helpston was designated as a neighbourhood area for the purpose of preparing a Neighbourhood Plan in April 2018. Helpston Parish Council then conducted a formal consultation on their draft plan in summer 2021 and have submitted a revised plan.

The council must now hold another formal consultation on the submitted plan - this is now live and running until 11.59pm on Tuesday 15 February 2022.

For more information on the plan and to have your say in the consultation visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/planning-and-development/planning-policies/neighbourhood-plans.

The plan itself can be found by clicking here.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for Strategic Planning and Commercial Strategy and Investments, said: “This an opportunity for anyone that either lives in Helpston or has an interest in the parish, to have a greater say over developments there in future. As with any consultation, we value as much feedback as possible, so we would encourage interested parties to please let us know your views.

“This latest plan follows on from four Neighbourhood Plans that we have already successfully established in Ailsworth, Barnack Castor, Glinton and Peakirk, giving residents in rural areas the chance to help shape the future of their communities.”

Following the consultation, the council will appoint an independent examiner to consider if the Neighbourhood Plan meets the basic conditions that all plans must meet. They will decide if the plan meets the basic conditions, and if it should proceed to referendum. The council will then consider the examiner’s conclusions and make the final decision on whether the plan will proceed to referendum.