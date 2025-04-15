Peterborough residents given a say on plan that could see 20,000 new homes built in the city

Cathedral Square, Peterborough.

Plans that could see an extra 20,000 new homes built in Peterborough have been opened up to public consultation.

The plan is know as Peterborough’s Draft Local Plan for 2024-2044.

The Local Plan Review for 2024 to 2044 is proposed to replace the current Local Plan adopted in 2019, and will set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

For Peterborough, these changes resulted in an increased housing target from 18,720 to 20,120 houses by 2044 (1,006 per year).

The Local Plan also addresses issues such as employment, climate change and transport and sets out priorities such as attracting businesses to the city as well as protection open spaces.

Paper copies of the Draft Local Plan and comment forms are available across the council’s library buildings and in the Town Hall.

A summary leaflet and interactive digital story map, summarising key information have also been produced.

To view the Draft Local Plan and have your say, visit the council’s website.

Ingrid Hooley, Service Director for Growth and Regeneration, said: “At this stage, the plan is still in draft form, so the public’s feedback is essential in helping shape later versions. I encourage everyone to have their say.”

Tuesday 6 May 2025 – Online drop-in session via Zoom, 6.30pm

Thursday 8 May 2025 - Queensgate Shopping Centre, outside the O2 shop from 5pm to 7pm

Saturday 10 May 2025 - Peterborough Museum from 10am to 4pm

Monday 12 May 2025 – Online drop-in session via Zoom, 12.30pm

Thursday 15 May 2025 - Cathedral Square near Cathedral Arch from 5pm to 7pm

The deadline for submitting comments is 11.59pm on 29 May 2025 via an online form or paper copy returning by email or post.