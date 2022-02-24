Peterborough receives over £470,000 funding to support domestic violence victims

Peterborough City Council, working in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council, has been awarded £478,695 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The money will be spent on supporting victims of domestic violence to stay safe in their own homes and to meet the duties set out in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which came into force in late April 2021.

The Act places a statutory duty on local authorities regarding the provision of support within safe accommodation for victims of domestic violence.

The money from Government will be spent on:

Refuge Accommodation – The refuge in the Peterborough area will continue to receive funding, as part of a national network of refuges, so that there are places available across the country, enabling women and their children to move away from their abuser.

Mobile advocacy – Outreach support which can be accessed by anyone regardless of level of risk, to enable them to remain safe in their own home or to find alternative accommodation. Outreach support would also include access to increased security in accommodation, in conjunction with work across all housing providers to improve the options available for those being abused by their partners.

These services are available to everyone over the age of 16 regardless of sex, gender or sexual orientation. If someone is suffering domestic abuse from a current or ex-partner, or a family member, there is support available in the Peterborough area.

Dispersed safe accommodation - As set out in the council’s Safe Accommodation Strategy, this accommodation is primarily for residents who are being abused, in conjunction with the Independent Domestic Violence Adviser Service.

It will provide an additional option for safe accommodation for various groups of people, including victims with teenage children, those with complex needs or with no recourse to public funds. Independent Domestic Violence Advisors will support them to move back to their own homes, or alternative accommodation, with a range safety measures in place such as additional security and legal remedies such as Occupation Orders and Non Molestation Orders.

Councillor Steve Allen, Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “It’s fantastic news that we have received this funding from the Government to be able to continue the excellent work taking place locally to support people suffering abuse in the home.

“In the past year we have doubled the number of independent domestic violence advisors working in the city, supporting people who come to us for help to navigate the support which is on offer.

“By working with partners, we can help improve situations for those who have suffered abuse and there is a broad range of support on offer to people who are experiencing abuse in their home.

“If you need help, please visit our website at www.cambsdasv.org.uk which has lots of information and routes to get support.”

People who need help and support can find out more by visiting www.cambsdasv.org.uk. They can also contact the following organisations:

Peterborough Women’s Aid -01733 894964 or www.peterboroughwomensaid.co.uk

National Domestic Abuse Helpline - 0808 2000 247