Peterborough has been allocated £700,000 for drug and alcohol treatment services over the next year, the Government has announced.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) says that Peterborough City Council (PCC) will receive £738,865 for 2023-24 with an “indicative allocation” of £1,175,190 the following year, or £1,914,055 in total.

This is a greater figure than Peterborough’s neighbours: Cambridgeshire will receive £1,852,971, while Bedford will receive £1,321,158.

DHSC says that funding is prioritised for the areas with the highest need based on the rate of drug deaths, deprivation, opiate and crack cocaine prevalence and crime.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 73 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in Peterborough in the last five years for which there are currently statistics (2017-21), slightly more than the previous five years (61 from 2012-16) and five years before that (62 from 2007-11).

This is consistently more than the similarly-sized Bedford (53 from 2017-21; 33 from 2012-16; 35 from 2007-11) and every Cambridgeshire district.

Cllr John Howard (Conservatives), PCC Cabinet member for adult social care, said that the funding is “very welcome”.

“The additional government funding is very welcome and will enable to us further build on our ongoing work to tackle alcohol and drug dependency which we know ruins people’s lives," he said.

“We’ve already made good progress working towards the delivery of the national drug strategy ambitions, but we never rest on our laurels and will continue with our vital work to help those in need of support.

“We will also continue to work with partners to prevent individuals becoming dependent on drugs.”

The latest round of funding is the second in a three-year grant: in the 2022-23 period, Peterborough was allocated around £600K for drugs and alcohol treatment on top of £11.6m for public health more generally.

Council outlines work done so far

PCC say that so far it has used the funding to recruit 13 new staff members - 10 frontline recovery workers including one specialising in hospital discharge and three managers - as well as providing additional training for other staff.

It has also funded the distribution of naloxone kits to treat overdoses, Buvidal which can be used to treat opioid dependency, rehab placements and detox beds, food, energy vouchers and warm clothing, additional office and clinic space, and recovery activities and transport.

PCC has, moreover, worked with the Citizens Advice Bureau to provide debt and benefit advice to those who need it, as well as other authorities across Cambridgeshire to assess countywide needs.

Labour says more sustainable funding needed

Peterborough Labour has also welcomed the funding, but says more sustainable funding is needed.

Andrew Pakes, Labour & Co-operative Parliamentary Spokesperson for Peterborough said: “At long last we are beginning to see investment in drug and alcohol treatment.

"Addiction causes misery to families and communities with extra pressure on already stretched charities and support services.

“Whilst this extra money is welcome, councils have seen a huge cut in public health funding over the last decade, with Peterborough alone seeing its grant cut by 25 per cent.

“We need an end to short-term cuts and sustainable funding for public health and NHS services.”