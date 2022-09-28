The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate.

The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate has submitted a new retrospective planning application for a permanent canopy outside the restaurant- for a temporary period of three years.

The restaurant created an outdoor seating area during the pandemic due to the need for extra space but has retained it ever since as part of the city’s cafe culture.

The restaurant had an application to retain the canopy permanently- which it put in place of a temporary structure- rejected in October last year.

Peter Fierro- owner of the Pizza Parlour in Cowgate.

At the time, the structure was rejected with planning officers stating: “The retrospective canopy, by virtue of its design, unacceptably impacts upon the character and appearance of the site and the surrounding City Centre Conservation Area.

“This is specifically in relation to the fixed and non-retractable operation which is at odds with the retractable canopies visible within the street scene.”

The new application states: “In refusing the original application the Council failed to give proper weight to the public benefits of the proposal.

"It erroneously concluded that the less than substantial harm that would arise was not outweighed by those public benefits.

"It is clear that following the Covid-19 pandemic and the now energy and cost of living crisis, that the hospitality sector is facing unprecedented challenges with record numbers of closures.

"This modest proposal allows safe covered seating and protection from inclement weather for diners, helping to sustain the business. This in turn helps to protect the viability and vitality of Cowgate and the wider city centre, supporting the local economy.”