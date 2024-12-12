Peterborough office block could be converted into 123-apartment development

Approval for an extension of 50 apartments has already been approved.

Plans to create a new block of 123 apartments have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans, submitted by the Think Property Group Limited, concern Rightwell House on Rightwell East in Bretton.

The three storey building has previously been used as office space but prior approval is being sought to convert the space into 72 one bedroom apartments and one two-bed.

Rightwell House, Bretton.

Prior approval has already been granted to build an additional two storeys on the building to create 50 apartments.

This means that, if approved, the total potential number of apartments on the site would be 123.

The site has 140 parking spaces as well as electric charging points.

The application states: “The proposal seeks to make efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly sustainable district centre location.

"There would be no adverse impact on the amenity of future residents and adequate car and cycle parking provision can be achieved.”

The application will now be considered by Peterborough City Council on its planning portal using reference 24/01611/PRIOR.