Peterborough office block could be converted into 123-apartment development

By Ben Jones
Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 15:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Approval for an extension of 50 apartments has already been approved.

Plans to create a new block of 123 apartments have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans, submitted by the Think Property Group Limited, concern Rightwell House on Rightwell East in Bretton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three storey building has previously been used as office space but prior approval is being sought to convert the space into 72 one bedroom apartments and one two-bed.

Rightwell House, Bretton.placeholder image
Rightwell House, Bretton.

Prior approval has already been granted to build an additional two storeys on the building to create 50 apartments.

placeholder image
Read More
50 new flats set to be created with addition to Peterborough office block

This means that, if approved, the total potential number of apartments on the site would be 123.

The site has 140 parking spaces as well as electric charging points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application states: “The proposal seeks to make efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly sustainable district centre location.

"There would be no adverse impact on the amenity of future residents and adequate car and cycle parking provision can be achieved.”

The application will now be considered by Peterborough City Council on its planning portal using reference 24/01611/PRIOR.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice