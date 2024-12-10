Peterborough libraries seriously under threat as council cuts could see 10 city libraries reduced to 3

Libraries are set to be hit hard as Peterborough City Council looks to balance its budget.

Serious concerns have been raised about the future of library and cultural services in Peterborough amid proposed budget cuts.

In a hard-hitting budget designed to close a near £23m budget deficit, the council has proposed reducing library services from 10 static libraries to three.

The budget proposal is to:

Only three libraries could remain in Peterborough amid planned budget cuts.

Reduce library service from 10 static libraries to three, however there will be investment in a modernised Central Library and maintaining two additional core libraries (one in the north and one in the south), whilst supplementing this service with smaller self-service facilities in existing hubs (such as Family Hubs).

The ten libraries in Peterborough are: Central, Bretton, Dogsthorpe, Eye, Hampton, Orton, Stanground, Thorney, Werrington and Woodston.

A number of these libraries have been at risk of closure since 2023 when they were placed on the council’s asset disposal list and strong campaigns are already underway to save both the Woodston and Eye libraries from residents.

Bretton Library is also set to lose at least 50% of its space to accomadate the city’s new Dementia Resource Centre.

Jennie Storey, a lead campaigner in the bid to keep rejuvenate Woodston Library has criticised the budget as being out of keeping with the council’s stated priorities of supporting care for the elderly and vulnerable, children and families and prioritising regeneration and growth.

She said: “The cuts do not seem to be supporting what the council is prioritising. If you are looking to support services for older people, children and families then a library has a vital role to play in that.

“This is a very short term decision, it doesn’t take into consideration the needs of the community. Once these cultural services go, there will never be an investment to bring them back.

“This is about the whole of Peterborough and decisions made now will have ramifications for the future for everybody.

“A budget like this neither takes a strategic view or a detailed one and you need both of those. It’s like doing a dot to book with your eyes closed. There doesn’t seem to be any look at the impact these changes would make.

“Our area in Woodston is classed as a deprived area, surely a move like this could potentially put the whole of the city in the same category.”

Dale McKean, who has been part of the campaign to save Eye Youth Centre and Library- the group are hoping for the council to apply for a government grant to refurbish the building and provide services- added: “We are a rural location, our library and youth centre is so important so it is difficult for people who find the library essential to get into town and access it.

“The school were in there only last week for a reading session, it is one of those facilities which is essential for a rural environment.

“The building was gifted to the council in the 1960s for the village to use and that is important. It’s a historic building in the village that needs to be kept for the villagers and the conservation of the village.”

The budget is set to be put in front of councillors for a vote to approve or not on February 19.